As The Press has been reporting all week, York Minster is closed to visitors this week as the producers behind Netflix hit The Crown are expected to be filming season six of the show.

Producers of the show have said that, while they can't say why they are using the cathedral as they don't want to ruin things for fans, they can say that it's a 'a significant scene', and that's why they chose such 'a significant and beautiful location'.

This morning (April 19) large green screens have been set up in Duncombe Place outside the main entrance to the Minster as a second day of filming is set to get underway.

Several large trucks remain parked up close to the Minster building with crews testing large lighting rigs on cranes again this morning.

Large green screens set up outside York Minster (Image: Haydn Lewis)

No actors have been spotted just yet, but properties neighbouring the Minster have received letters informing them of the filming this week from Left Bank Pictures.

In the letter, the company state that parking bays around the Minster will be "suspended" between Monday (April 17) and Friday (April 21).

Film crews testing large lighting rigs outside York Minster (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Left Bank Pictures, Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, said in the letter that location and security teams will be on set to help keep disruption to an "absolute minimum".

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for York Minster said: "We can confirm that the Minster will be closed for sightseeing visitors from Monday to Friday next week due to filming.

"Services will continue as normal at 7.30am and 7.50am and evening prayer at 5.30pm."

Netflix has already confirmed that the forthcoming series will pick up where Season 5 ended, covering Princess Diana's final days before her death, in a car crash which also claimed the lives of her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the car's driver, Henri Paul.

Season six of The Crown stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla, Ed McVey as Prince William and Meg Bellamy as Kate.