EMERGENCY crews have been called in after reports of people climbing scaffolding in York.
North Yorkshire Fire Service say they were called out at 8.40pm last night (April 18) to reports of people putting themselves in danger in Coney Street in York city centre.
A service spokesman said: "York crews responded to assist police with two people climbing on scaffolding on Coney Street.
"Both individuals were in the care of the police upon fire service arrival."
