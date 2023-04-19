Members of the York Inset Scooter Club will set off from Clifford’s Tower at 10.30 sharp for their ride to The Mended Drum in Huby.

Each rider taking part will be making a donation to the Magnolia Centre, the cancer centre at York Hospital.

Last year’s ride – the first for two years because of Covid – raised £1,000 for the Magnolia Centre.

The ride is open to anyone with a motorbike or scooter, young or old – and riders will be sent on their way on Sunday by the club’s honorary president, 97-year-old Normandy veteran Ken Cooke.

Club member Nick Beilby said: “York Inset are keen to support local charities and the Magnolia Centre has provided wonderful care for several of our friends who are no longer with us.”

He added: “Having our 97-year-old Club President with us is a great inspiration and gives us all hope for the future!”