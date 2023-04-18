AN 11-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested after reports of a fight involving a knife in York.
North Yorkshire Police say they were contacted at 3.55pm yesterday (April 17) after a report of a fight between two boys near to the old Manor School ground in Boroughbridge Road in York.
A police spokesman said: "The person reporting the incident stated they believed a knife was present.
"Officers attended the scene and located the victim who had left the scene unharmed.
"An 11-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and is assisting police with enquiries."
As The Press reported earlier today, parents at Manor CE Academy in Poppleton have received a letter from interim principal Liz Mastin after an incident where one of the children was threatened with a knife away from the school site.
