Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive today (April 18) agreed to proceed to the next stage of the process to amalgamate Caedmon College and Eskdale School in Whitby.

Following a six-week consultation period, which included two public meetings at Whitby Pavilion, the decision is set to see the technical closure of Eskdale School and pupils and staff moved to Caedmon College from September 1 next year.

Councillors say the move will ensure the “best education” for pupils amid falling numbers of students with major savings used to widen the curriculum, which can offer pupils more opportunities and the chance to develop skills which meet their needs.

Eskdale School and Caedmon College, including Whitby Sixth Form, federated in July 2019, sharing an executive headteacher and a governing body. But the combined pressures of falling pupil numbers and financial challenges faced by both schools prompted the proposal.

Eskdale School is set to close and merge with Caedmon (Image: North Yorkshire County Council)

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “We know schools have very close ties to their local area and communities. That is why closing schools is one of the most difficult decisions we can make, and not one we would ever choose to do unless we had no other choice.

“But the quality of education for our children, and strength of the whole school system in Whitby, must take priority. “We, as a council, are keen to provide greater stability and ensure we maintain the best possible environment in which our children can learn and fulfil their true potential.”

The governing board set out three factors that led to the proposal for the amalgamation, acknowledging low pupil numbers, significant financial challenges at both schools and an imperative to give the “best education and curriculum to the young people of Whitby”.

Statutory notices will now be published which will provide the opportunity for representations to be made over a four-week period up until Thursday, May 25.

A final decision is then due to be taken by North Yorkshire Council’s executive on Tuesday, June 20. If agreed, the schools will amalgamate from September 1 next year.