York Racial Equality Network (YREN) says that anecdotally the number of hate crimes being reported in the city is on the rise.

Police, when asked, were unable to provide figures for the most recent year.

But in shocking statistics released a year ago, they revealed that the number of hate crimes reported in York had risen by 50 per cent in the four years from 2018 to 2021.

YREN chair Grace Helliwell stressed that did not necessarily mean there had been a 50 per cent increase in hate crime per se.

Part of the rise may be down to the fact that people are more willing to report hate crime now, she said.

“There may be people who in days gone by felt uncomfortable talking to police because they felt they may not be taken seriously,” she said.

“It may be that now there are fewer people who are willing to sit back and simply say ‘it is what it is’.”

But she stressed that hate crime was nevertheless very real in York.

Figures released by North Yorkshire Police a year ago revealed that by April 2022, there had already been 169 hate crime cases recorded in York in 2021/2022, compared to 112 in 2018/2019.

Headline figures may be higher in bigger cities such as Leeds, Sheffield or Birmingham, Grace admitted.

But in York people from ethnic minorities could often actually feel more vulnerable, because their communities were so much smaller.

Racially-motivated hate crime can take many forms.

It can involve:

verbal and physical abuse

unwelcome ‘teasing’ and/ or bullying

threatening behaviour

online abuse

damage to property

It can happen anywhere, Grace said - at home, school, work, on public transport or even online.

And it is vital that those who suffer from it do feel able to come forward to report it.

YREN has been designated a ‘third party hate crime reporting centre’ – which means it can help those who have suffered from hate crime to report what happened to them.

The charity can help those affected approach the police, and offer emotional and other support throughout the reporting process.

“Any incident that makes you feel uncomfortable should be reported,” Grace said.

“It is best to report all hate crimes and incidents - and it is entirely up to the individual if they wish to remain anonymous.

“Incidents could also be reported even if they were not targeted directly at yourself - you may be a friend, neighbour, support worker or simply a passer-by.”

Anyone who feels that they are in immediate danger should always call 999, Grace stressed.

But those who want to approach YREN in confidence first about making a report can call 07704 120722.

The reporting of hate crime, meanwhile, will be the focus of YREN’s Open Forum to be held on Saturday April 29.

The forum, at The Centre@Burnholme in Mossdale Avenue from 11am-2pm, is open to all – but you should book a place in advance at info@yren.co.uk

The forum will be followed by YREN’s Annual General Meeting.