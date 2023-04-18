Parents at Manor CE Academy in Poppleton have received a letter from interim principal Liz Mastin after an incident where one of the children was threatened with a knife away from the school site.

She said it happened yesterday afternoon (April 17) after the school day.

In the letter she says: "There was an incident yesterday afternoon after school - not on the school site - which some of your children may have witnessed. This involved a student being threatened with a knife.

"This incident is being dealt with by the police and so I am unable to comment further, however I would like to reassure you that we will spend some time with the year groupdiscussing knife crime and about staying safe in the community.

"We were all impressed that one of our students returned to school to report what had happened and was able to speak to the police.

"Rest assured that your child's safety is our primary concern.

"If you ever become aware that your child has witnessed anything outside of school, let us know so that our pastoral team can support them."

A concerned parent who contacted The Press said the incident happened on the old Manor School site in Boroughbridge Road and it's believed to have involved an 11-year-old boy from another school.

They said: "This was clearly a very shocking incident and not something anyone would expect to happen to pupils of Manor School.

"It's good to know that the school and the police are dealing with the matter now.

"We all want a school that is safe for our children and hopefully there won't be a repeat of anything like this."

The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police about the incident and we will add their comments as soon as we hear back from them.

Manor is part of the Hope Sentamu Learning Trust (HSLT).

HSLT has 15 academies across York, Hull, Selby and Scarborough was formed in 2021 following a merger of York-based Hope Learning Trust and the Hull-based Sentamu Academy Learning Trust.

As well as Manor Hope Sentamu includes Vale of York Academy, Barlby High, Graham School, George Pindar School, Poppleton Ousebank Primary, Burton Green Primary, Forest of Galtres Anglican Methodist Primary and Skelton Primary.

The trust currently has five academies in Hull: Archbishop Sentamu CE Academy, Aspire Academy, The Compass Academy, Newland St John’s CE Primary Academy and St James’ CE Primary Academy.