North Yorkshire Police say they received a call from member of public on Thursday last week (April 13) who was concerned for the welfare of a dog at a property in Starbeck near Harrogate.

A police spokesman said: "Officers attended and on arrival they detected a strong smell of cannabis.

"A search took place and officers uncovered a large kukri style knife and a telescopic baton.

"A large bag of what is suspected to be a class-b drug, scales and several mobile phones were also found."

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of offensive weapon in a private place, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and possession with an intent to supply a Class-B drug.