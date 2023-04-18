A CALL to police about the welfare of a dog has led to the seizure of a haul of drugs and weapons.
North Yorkshire Police say they received a call from member of public on Thursday last week (April 13) who was concerned for the welfare of a dog at a property in Starbeck near Harrogate.
A police spokesman said: "Officers attended and on arrival they detected a strong smell of cannabis.
"A search took place and officers uncovered a large kukri style knife and a telescopic baton.
"A large bag of what is suspected to be a class-b drug, scales and several mobile phones were also found."
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of offensive weapon in a private place, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and possession with an intent to supply a Class-B drug.
