Lee Sutcliffe, 39, allegedly took Darren James Pudsey’s phone and then knocked him to the ground outside The Terrace on April 19 last year, said Michael Smith, prosecuting.

Mr Pudsey, who was on a night out in York city centre with his relative Kieran Pudsey and a friend Phil Collinson, never regained consciousness and died when his life support was switched off on April 21.

After showing CCTV of the incident on The Stonebow outside the pub, Mr Smith told the jury at Leeds Crown Court: “There is no doubt that the blow that the defendant struck and which you have just seen caused Mr Pudsey’s death.”

He said the prosecution accepted that Mr Pudsey’s group had behaved in an “antagonistic” and “unpleasant” way towards Sutcliffe.

“But the defendant didn’t need to use force to deal with the situation,” alleged Mr Smith. “He really used force because he lost his temper because of the behaviour of others.”

Sutcliffe’s barrister Katherine Robinson, said the doorman had allegedly acted in self-defence and had feared that he was about to be attacked by one or other of the three men.

Sutcliffe, of Buckingham Court, Bishophill, central York, denies the manslaughter of Darren Pudsey, 45, of Upper Poppleton.

Opening the prosecution Mr Smith played CCTV from outside and inside the pub that he said showed the group including Mr Pudsey arriving at the pub at about 8.40pm.

The group “appeared to be in good, perhaps high spirits and then things evolved from there,” alleged Mr Smith.

A Liverpool v Manchester United match was showing in the pub at the time.

Mr Smith alleged that Kieran Pudsey had chanted “Rooney, Rooney” and punched the air when the three were at the bar waiting to be served.

But the pub had a strict rule of no chanting. Sutcliffe came over and on the direction of the landlord, ejected Kieran Pudsey a couple of minutes after the group had entered.

“He didn’t go voluntarily,” claimed Mr Smith.

The other two in the group also left the pub and for four minutes and 23 seconds stayed outside it exchanging words with Sutcliffe.

Sutcliffe caused a “number of potential flashpoints” by putting his head close to theirs or pushing them away before they walked away towards Colliergate, alleged Mr Smith. “There was no physical violence from the group,” claimed Mr Smith.

The prosecution barrister said it would have been better if the group had not hung around, or returned, as they did, an hour and 20 minutes later.

When they did Sutcliffe came to the pub door, took off his doorman’s armband and went out to them. Sutcliffe claimed he had just finished his shift.

“What we say happened appears to be that the defendant was agitated by the group returning but they did not use violence.”

Darren Pudsey started filming the incident on his mobile phone from the road side of the pavement, alleged Mr Smith.

“The defendant approaches Mr Pudsey, grabs Mr Pudsey and grabs his mobile phone. Mr Pudsey doesn’t react in any significant way although Kieran Pudsey does.”

Darren Pudsey was “simply asking for his phone back” and Sutcliffe punched him once, alleged Mr Smith.

He lay unmoving on the ground.

Sutcliffe told police he took the phone away in accordance with his training to move Mr Pudsey away from the scene.

Kieran Pudsey, Darren Pudsey’s nephew, told Leeds Crown Court the three of them had returned to The Terrace and try and wind up the doorman.

“We thought it would be a good laugh,” he said. “We didn’t think it would go to such extremes.”

Earlier he had said of Lee Sutcliffe: “We were winding him up because he was shouting, he couldn’t take any sort of criticism, like he had a really big ego. We thought that was really funny.”

The trial continues.