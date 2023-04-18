Ocean Colour Scene will take to the stage at Scarborough Spa in the Grand Hall on Friday, July 21.

The group rose to fame throughout the 1990s during the height of Britpop.

Their 1996 album ‘Moseley Shoals’ reached number two in the UK charts and stayed in the charts for 92 weeks following its release.

Following this was 1997’s ‘Marchin’ Already’ and 1999’s ‘One From The Modern’.

The Solihull group also boast a run of nine successive top 20 single’s including ‘The Riverboat Song’ and ‘The Day We Caught the Train'.

In total the band has had 17 top 40 singles and six top ten singles.

Since Britpop, they have remained a household name - regularly touring the UK and beyond.

In recent years the band has honed their craft in the spirit of the soul, folk and blues greats who inspired them - returning the favour in 2018 when they took Martha Reeves and The Vandellas out on tour.

“We couldn’t quite believe that Martha Reeves was supporting us, it seemed absurd,” said frontman Simon Fowler.

“But our crowd loved it, she went down really well.”

Tickets for the Scarborough concert are on sale from 10am tomorrow (April 19), and available from https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/ocean-colour-scene