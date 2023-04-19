To add to the never-ending list of impressive places to visit, the Shambles has been named among the top 50 most beautiful places in the UK by Big 7 Travel.

The famous street was ranked 32nd and placed higher than the likes of Oxford, Loch Ness and Cheddar Gorge.

The global travel site said the UK is “loaded with beautiful places” and “whether you live in the United Kingdom and are seeking stay-cation inspiration or are searching for some Britain wanderlust, there’s no shortage of breathtaking sites to see.”

You can see the full top 50 most beautiful places in the UK here.

What did Big 7 Travel say about the Shambles in York?





In a statement, Big 7 Travel said: “You might walk around York and find yourself thinking that every street, historic building, and quaint corner could be the most beautiful place in the UK.

“But it’s the Shambles and its medieval mysticism that piques it for us.

“Thought to be the inspiration for Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley, the historic shopping street is a wonderful place to pick up a souvenir, snap a few pictures, and admire the timber-framed buildings from a cosy pub.”

Step into a world of wonder in York, bursting with beauty at every turn. Stroll through the streets of the Shambles, marvel at the towering @York_Minster, and explore ancient city walls.



Plan your visit to our historic city: https://t.co/1ZttFli4H0

📷 theyorkshirephoto pic.twitter.com/hNWbrUbkFM — ✨ Visit York ✨ (@VisitYork) April 16, 2023

On Tripadvisor, the Shambles currently has a rating of 4.5/5 out of 16,043 reviews.

One person who recently visited wrote this review: “Great little street with a great history!

“No trip to York is complete without a visit or two up and down The Shambles, aside from being incredibly picturesque the history is very interesting and includes the shrine of St Margaret Clitherow.

“My favourites shops which are a must to visit are of course The York Ghost Merchants and The Society of Alchemists.”