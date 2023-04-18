Hobbycraft in the Monks Cross Shopping Park has moved from it's existing store to a nearby vacant unit in Monks Cross Drive, Huntington.

The new venue is between River Island and the Barnardos Superstore.

The retailer celebrated the relocation of its York store with a host of crafting activities, product offers and goody bags for the first 100 customers who walked through the doors.

The store officially opened in the new unit on Monday, April 10, and the grand reopening event took place on Friday (April 14) at 9am.

Customers also had the chance to win a Digital Cutting Starter Bundle on the day, worth over £450, through Hobbycraft’s Golden Ticket Giveaway whereby a golden ticket was hidden somewhere in the store, and the lucky customer who found it was rewarded with a prize bundle filled with everything they need to get started in digital crafting, including a Cricut Maker 3 Machine, tools, cutting matts, vinyl and much more.

The relocated Hobbycraft store offers customers the retailers’ extensive range of crafting products from art, baking, home craft, papercraft, knitting, sewing, kids’ crafts and model making to accessories for weddings, celebrations and much more.

The staff working at the Hobbycraft York store were transferred across to the new unit earlier this month.

Away from the shop floor, Hobbycraft York will also provide a dedicated workshop space which will host regular classes designed by staff and craft experts from Hobbycraft stores across the UK who will bring their expertise in specific areas of craft to create tutorials that encourage people to craft together.

Staff say the workshops offer an opportunity for members of the York community to master a new craft or refine a long-time favourite. Local customers can gain visibility and book their attendance to an upcoming store workshop via the Hobbycraft ClassBento site.

A designated custom crafting area will remain in the store as part of the relocation. It offers a dedicated space that introduces customers to the world of digital crafting. Whether customers are looking to take their papercrafts to the next level or create personalised clothing and home décor, a suite of digital craft machines brings a realm of possibilities.

Store Manager, Kerry Parr said: “Our amazing store is packed with crafting materials to suit all ages and abilities, and beginners through to experienced crafters are all welcome to pop into the store and chat to our creative colleagues. They’re always happy to share their knowledge, tips and tricks.”

The shop will be open Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm, Saturday 9am to 7pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm.