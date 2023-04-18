Primary school admission figures for entry in September show that 95.4 per cent or 1,595 York children, have been given their first preference of school.

City of York Council’s figures published today (April 18) show that 98.6 per cent of parents got one of their top four preferences.

All the 107 pupils who applied for a place at York’s junior schools got their first choice.

City of York Council say that parents who made written applications will receive a letter confirming their admission arrangements.

Anyone who didn’t receive their first choice of school will also receive written information.

A council spokesperson said: "This year 24 pupils didn’t get any of their primary school preferences.

"These were largely made up of parents or carers who did not apply for their child’s catchment school - despite being advised to do so and only provided one preference school.

"The total size of the cohort starting school in September 2023 is 1,672 pupils, compared to 1,654 last year."

Parents can find out more about their child’s allocation here.