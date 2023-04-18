THE vast majority of parents have got their child in to their first choice primary school in York.
Primary school admission figures for entry in September show that 95.4 per cent or 1,595 York children, have been given their first preference of school.
City of York Council’s figures published today (April 18) show that 98.6 per cent of parents got one of their top four preferences.
Read next:
All the 107 pupils who applied for a place at York’s junior schools got their first choice.
City of York Council say that parents who made written applications will receive a letter confirming their admission arrangements.
Anyone who didn’t receive their first choice of school will also receive written information.
A council spokesperson said: "This year 24 pupils didn’t get any of their primary school preferences.
"These were largely made up of parents or carers who did not apply for their child’s catchment school - despite being advised to do so and only provided one preference school.
"The total size of the cohort starting school in September 2023 is 1,672 pupils, compared to 1,654 last year."
Parents can find out more about their child’s allocation here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here