The team at Ray Chapman Motors Malton, in York Road, was awarded Volvo Car UK’s Sustainability Initiative Award for their forward-thinking efforts to reduce the retailer’s carbon footprint.

This award recognises the retailers implemented sustainable alternatives to everyday working and the positive impacts this has had on the environment, consumer experience, and business operations.

Efforts have included investing in solar power systems and implementing a paperless system, reducing paper use within their current sales process by up to 80 per cent.

The Malton retailer has also removed single-use plastics and introduced several electric vehicle charging points.

The Ray Chapman Motors Malton team (Image: Wpr agency)

Duncan Chapman, managing director at Ray Chapman Motors Malton, said: “We’re thrilled our drive towards a more sustainable future has been recognised and used as an example to the rest of the retailers who make up the Volvo Car UK retailer network. It’s incredibly important to us here at Ray Chapman Motors that we not only provide an excellent service to customers, but we do so for the planet too.

“We’ve invested a lot of time and money into reducing our carbon footprint by installing solar panels and switching to a new, paperless system – but that’s only the start. We have more plans in the pipeline to continue our eco-friendly journey and hope we can inspire others to do the same, big or small.”

For further information about the retailer, email malton@raychapmanmotors.co.uk or call 01653 693751.