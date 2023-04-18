North Yorkshire Police officers have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following the theft in Scarborough - which happened in Falsgrave Road between 1.30pm and 2pm on Thursday March 2.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The victim, an 85-year-old woman from the Scarborough area, left the doctors surgery and made her way to Sainsburys when she realised that her handbag had been taken from her shopping bag.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email paul.southgate@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1471 Paul Southgate.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230039187 when passing on information.