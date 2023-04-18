Azendi Jewellery, at 50 Low Petergate, is closed temporarily for a ten day refurbishment and over the coming days, a revamp of the contemporary jewellery specialist will be carried out.

The jewellery store occupies the ground floor of a Grade II Listed building on Low Petergate and the work is being carried out by IWM Shopfitters.

Read next:

Azendi Director Lynsey Cooke said: “The refurbishment work will bring the design of this store into line with that of the company’s five other Yorkshire stores. The York store has been open on Low Petergate since 2016 and goes from strength to strength. It’s time for us to invest, upgrade the displays and freshen up the look of the shop. We are very excited to see the results.”

Azendi is a Yorkshire independent and currently has six stores across the county and a successful online retail business.

The past two years have seen expansion with new stores in Northallerton and Skipton in 2022, and a store due to open in Ilkley later this year.

The firm, which closed its previous store in Colliergate in 2012, took on the Petergate shop in 2016.

Flashback to 2016 - Lynsey Cooke, left, and York Minster’s Chapter Steward, Rebecca Thompson (Image: Newsquest)