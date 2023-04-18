The Ryedale Festival returns in July with a range of concerts in venues across the county.

It will be directed by grammy award-winning pianist Christopher Glynn.

The festival takes place in over 30 venues, from Castle Howard to a small chapel.

Artists in residence include organist and conductor Anna Lapwood; BBC Music Magazine’s Personality of the Year Nicky Spence; South Korean superstar violinist Bomsori Kim; and pianist Mishka Rushdie Momen who recently won The Times Classical Breakthrough Artist Award.

Anna Lapwood will perform (Image: Ryedale Festival)

The King’s Singers and top actors lead celebrations of the 400th anniversaries of William Byrd and the First Folio of Shakespeare.

Joining them will be the Ryedale Primary Choir - a new initiative for children aged 7-11, run by Caius Lee and launched this year in collaboration with the Richard Shephard Music Foundation

Musicians like Jess Gillam and the Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective join the star-studded line up, which also includes jazz singer Clare Teal; guitarist Plínio Fernandes; the trumpeter Aaron Akugbo; pianist George Xiaoyuan Fu; and the vibrant voices of the National Youth Choir of Scotland.

The Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective will perform (Image: Ryedale Festival)

Other highlights include the Orchestra of Opera North with Jonathan Bloxham; a Triple Concert at Castle Howard; and a pop-up production of John Blow’s magical mini-opera Venus and Adonis.

Christopher Glynn, artistic director of the Ryedale Festival, said: “The festival is all about quality, innovation and enjoyability - about sharing great music with more people every year. I look forward to welcoming audiences to be part of this year’s adventure.’’

A performance will take place at Castle Howard (Image: Newsquest)

South Korean classical violinist Bomsori Kim said: “I cannot wait to communicate with the festival audiences through the universal language of music, and I hope to create a truly meaningful and unforgettable experience for everyone who joins me on this wonderful journey of discovery.”

Bomsori Kim (Image: Kyutai Shim)

Scottish operatic tenor Nicky Spence added: "It's a privilege to bring such a varied offering to the Ryedale Festival this year.

“What could be better than making music with long-time collaborators in the beautiful surroundings of North Yorkshire?”

Nicky Spence (Image: Ryedale Festival)

Ahead of the summer programme, the Ryedale Festival also celebrates participation and outstanding young musicians in a series of Spring Concerts.

A new Community Song Cycle, ‘Give to me the life I love’, celebrates life’s adventure and the power of imagination on April 29.

Read next:

Nicky Spence and an all-age cast will gather in St Peter’s Church, Norton, for the world premiere of this Community Song Cycle inspired by the ‘Songs of Travel’ by Vaughan Williams and Robert Louis Stevenson.

The event is presented in collaboration with Richard Shephard Music Foundation.

Between May 2 and 5, Ryedale Festival will welcome a group of BBC New Generation Artists to Ryedale for a week of Lunchtime Concerts for broadcast on Radio 3.

Tickets for the summer Festival go on sale on Thursday 20 April

For more information, visit: https://ryedalefestival.com/