The minster has just received planning approval from City of York Council to convert and refurbish 1 Deangate in the Minster Precinct.

The building will become offices and welfare facilities for the Minster’s Visitor Experience staff and volunteers.

It is the third recent major planning consent for renewable energy projects linked to York Minster’s decarbonisation strategy.

York Minster solar panel plans get the go ahead

This follows approvals for photovoltaic and solar panels on the roofs of the cathedral’s South Quire Aisle and the Refectory restaurant.

With these and the forthcoming £5M Centre of Excellence project, the Minster is set to generate an average of 170,000 kilowatt-hours of power annually, the equivalent of over half of the Minster’s overall use.

The 1 Deangate retrofit project will new technology such as real-time energy use, water efficiency equipment and air-source heat pumps fitted.

The building will be fully insulated and include a warm room and double-glazed wooden sliding sash windows in keeping with the building’s original architecture.

York Minster submits plans for Deangate

The Dean of York, the Very Revd Dominic Barrington, said: “The redevelopment of 1 Deangate is another major milestone in our journey towards net zero, with other similar projects set to follow as funding allows.

“Retrofitting our historical buildings is supported by a recent report commissioned by the National Trust, Historic England and other leading property organisations which found that improving the energy efficiency of aged properties could reduce carbon emissions from the UK’s buildings by 5% each year, whilst making them cheaper to run.”

Alex McCallion, Director of Works and Precinct at York Minster says the Minster’s 15-year ‘trailblazing’ Neighbourhood Plan is helping create a sustainable future for the Minster and its 7ha estate.

He continued: “Our approach is a shining example of best practice in managing complex heritage estates and how to secure their long-term environmental, financial and heritage sustainability for future generations to enjoy.”

York Minster’s Centre of Excellence for Heritage Craft Skills and Estate Management is the pioneer project in the Neighbourhood Plan. Expected to be completed by mid-2024, it will establish the York Minster Precinct as a world class campus facility for research, education and training in ancient craft skills.

£5m York Minster 'Centre of Excellence' approved

It promises to bring benefits including continuing the craft of stonemasonry through upskilling its heritage estates team and extending the number of apprenticeship placements the Minster offers.

Furthermore, by forging international partnerships with a network of cathedrals worldwide, the Minster says the centre will ensure the specialist skills required to implement necessary and urgent change are in place whilst respecting and protecting its history and heritage.

For more information about the York Minster Neighbourhood Plan, visit: https://yorkminster.org/about-us/master-planning/.