Jacob Ward will be one of the 50,000 people taking on the gruelling 26.2 miles at this year’s London Marathon on Sunday (April 23).

Jacob is taking on the challenge in support of his brother, Guy, who lives with the muscle-wasting condition, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Jacob and Guy both grew up in York and attended school in the city. After a tough lockdown caring for his brother, Jacob has moved back to York - and he is motivated to raise money to support research in finding attenuative medicines and cures for the condition.

Jacob will be taking on the streets of London all in support of Muscular Dystrophy UK. They are hoping to raise £2023 for the charity, which will help fund research into treatments for rare, life-limiting muscle-wasting conditions.

Jacob, 34, said: “DMD is such a difficult condition to live with, for those with it and for the families supporting them. I have experienced this first hand with my family and my brother. We take on the challenges with determination and humour, but it is tough.

"As yet there are no cures or treatments, but the research is on a promising path. I believe, soon, it will start making a huge difference, they just need our help to maintain the funding.

"A friend of mine talked me into applying for a charity place for the London Marathon after she did the charity cycle ride around London. I didn't think I’d get a place as it is notoriously difficult, so I applied to MDUK with only half a thought that I would actually have to run a marathon.

Jacob has also taken on the Great North Run for the charity (Image: UGC)

"I had run the Great North Run or MDUK twice before - so this counted in my favour and I was accepted. I had never run over the half marathon distance before and I was naive in thinking the training would be roughly the same but longer.

"I have enjoyed the challenge, it is a great feeling when you overcome those setbacks and when you improve and run further than you ever have before.

"I’m pushing on through as there is so little you can actually do to 'win' against muscle wasting conditions, it is mostly just dealing with problems as best you can - raising money to try at least make these conditions more manageable for future children and young adults feels like a win.”

To support Jacob, visit his Just Giving donation page at: bit.ly/3oiNBMu

Kiera Santry, challenge events manager for Muscular Dystrophy UK, said running the London Marathon is a "monumental life achievement" - and the team at the charity are "so grateful" for Jacob's support.