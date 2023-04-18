A ROAD in North Yorkshire is closed due to an overturned HGV in the area.
North Yorkshire Police said the A59 at Blubberhouses is closed as officers are dealing with an overturned HGV in the area.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "The road is currently closed - and the closure is expected to remain in place until around 2pm this afternoon (April 18)
"If possible, please find an alternative route if you are travelling between Harrogate and Skipton."
The North Yorkshire Police reference number for the incident is: NYP -18042023-0054.
