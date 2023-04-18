Crews are already setting up this morning outside and in York Minster.

As The Press reported yesterday, the cathedral is closed to visitors this week as the producers behind Netflix hit The Crown are expected to be filming season six of the show.

Several large trucks have arrived and parked up close to the Minster building with crews testing large lighting rigs on cranes this morning.

Film crews testing large lighting rigs outside York Minster (Image: Haydn Lewis)

No actors have been spotted just yet, but properties neighbouring the Minster have received letters informing them of the filming this week from Left Bank Pictures.

In the letter, the company state that parking bays around the Minster will be "suspended" between Monday (April 17) and Friday (April 21).

Left Bank Pictures, Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, said in the letter that location and security teams will be on set to help keep disruption to an "absolute minimum".

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for York Minster said: "We can confirm that the Minster will be closed for sightseeing visitors from Monday to Friday next week due to filming.

"Services will continue as normal at 7.30am and 7.50am and evening prayer at 5.30pm."

It's not known what scenes from the royal drama charting the reign of Queen Elizabeth II will be shot in York, but filming will take place "within and outside" the venue.

Yesterday crews have also been assembling a large metal structure in Dean's Park close to the Minster building. The park is also closed to the public with filming expected to take place all day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with things being dismantled on Friday. The large tent in Dean's Park while Netflix filming takes place at the Minster (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Season six of The Crown stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla, Ed McVey as Prince William and Meg Bellamy as Kate.