The University of York has created new awards to honour Professor Simon McQueen-Mason.

Professor McQueen-Mason was the Chair of Materials Biology at the Centre for Novel Agricultural Products (CNAP) in the Department of Biology.

He died tragically in a cycling accident on the Isle of Wight on June 5 and was aged 64.

The Department of Biology has now created new awards dedicated to Simon’s memory under the GenerationResearch programme, which will fund three summer studentships annually.

Prof Simon McQueen-Mason: Tributes after death of York scientist

The GenerationResearch programme aims to widen access to research opportunities and provides paid studentship positions across disciplines in a range of technical and research projects.

Professor Neil Bruce, from the Department of Biology, said: “Simon had an unusual path into academia; he left formal education at 17 without any A-levels to begin work as a professional fisherman (eventually owning his own boat.”

“It was his travels around the world that sparked his curiosity in the natural world and at age 26 he re-entered formal education, making significant breakthroughs in the nature of plant cell walls, leading to new knowledge of how plants could help us live more sustainably.”

Prof Bruce continued: “He is greatly missed by all who knew him, and so this fund is one way that we would like to celebrate and remember him, in a way that we know he would approve of. The McQueen-Mason Awards are aimed at future generations of scientists who, like Simon, may take different paths into education.”

Prof McQueen-Mason gained a first class degree in Biology at the University of Portsmouth and in 1987 went on to do a PhD at Pennsylvania State University in the US, before coming to the University of York in 1994. His pioneering work on plant cell walls formed the basis of a prestigious Royal Society Fellowship.

He was appointed Chair in Materials Biology at CNAP in 2001 and his work played a key role in the centre being awarded a Queen’s Anniversary Prize in 2005. It also helped him being a key figure in establishing the Biorenewables Development Centre in York in 2010.

Prof McQueen-Mason is survived by his partner Claire, former wife Florencia, and children Ian and Sofia.

The Department is also seeking donations to support the awards further, which may include contributions towards additional studentships, research travel grants to build international partnerships, laboratory equipment, a student Living Wage, and accommodation.

The appeal for donations will close on May 5. More information on how to donate can be found here: https://yustart.hubbub.net/p/McQueen-Mason/pledge/