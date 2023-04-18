FIREFIGHTERS have been called into a house fire in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.40pm last night (April 17) to Rosemary Court off Navigation Road near Walmgate.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Acomb, Selby and York responded to reports of smoke issuing from a window.
"Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two positive pressure ventilation fans and a door breaker to deal with the incident.
"The fire caused 100% fire damage to the living room of one flat, 50% fire damage to the remaining area of the flat, and 100% smoke and heat damage to the entire flat. Smoke entered a neighbouring property which caused 30% smoke damage to that property."
