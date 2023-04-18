AN urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing man who may be in North Yorkshire.
The county's police are urgently appealing to trace missing David Graham, 38, who is from Middlesbrough.
A police spokesman said: "David last spoke with his family today (April 17) and it is believed he has travelled to Whitby.
"He is 6ft tall, of big build with short dark shaved hair and has three star tattoos on his neck. He usually wears a RAB black coat with orange on it."
Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting NYP-17042023-0583.
