Earlier today (April 17), North Yorkshire Police officers asked the public to avoid Aldborough Way in the Leeman Road area of York while officers dealt with an "ongoing incident".

A force spokesperson said officers were at the scene with fire service colleagues following a report of concern for the safety of a man at a property.

Nearby St Barnabas church was opened by volunteers so that members of the public who had been evacuated could seek shelter.

But at 8pm this evening (Monday, April 17) police confirmed that the incident had been brought to a safe conclusion.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Thanks to everyone for your patience around Aldborough Way this evening.

"The incident there has now been resolved safely - officers entered a property just before 7pm, and a man is being taken to hospital to receive the treatment he needs."