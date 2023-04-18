Previously known as Park Inn by Radisson York City Centre, the riverside property has undergone a multi-million pound transformation to become Radisson Hotel York.

Radisson Hotel York joins the Scandinavian company’s other hotel under the brand, the Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre London Heathrow.

Originally built in 1969, Radisson Hotel York is an eight-story city center building that sits on the banks of the River Ouse in North Street.

It is the second tallest building in York, preceded only by York Minster, promising unrivalled views of the city.

The Paddle Room (Image: supplied)

This York riverside hotel is set to undergo a multi-million pound transformation

The hotel, which employs more than 60 staff, features 200 guest rooms, offering a combination of business and leisure amenities.

Work began in September, but the hotel, which was last refurbished in 2015, remained open throughout.

The renovation has introduced new flooring, furniture and soft furnishings as well as the addition of self-service check-in desks. There is also new décor, showcasing neutral tones and sleek design throughout the hotel, reflecting the Radisson brand’s Scandinavian roots, the company says.

A 'superior' bedroom (Image: Supplied)

The Paddle Room restaurant is a nod to the history of its location, where boats once passed exchanging goods, all powered by hand or paddles. Roman jetties, wharves, and warehouses have all been uncovered on banks of the River Ouse.

Hotel shares spectacular views of city

The restaurant offers sharing plates including mushroom arancini, salt & pepper squid and, a local classic, Yorkshire pudding. It also serves pub classics such as fish and chips as well as grazing boards, with multiple vegetarian and vegan options.

Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President for Radisson Hotel Group in Western & Northern Europe, says: “We’re thrilled to expand our UK portfolio with the opening of another Radisson-branded property and introduce the brand to the north of England, in the charming city of York. The hotel’s central location is an ideal setting from which to explore York’s rich and fascinating history.”

Radisson Hotel York also promises a range of flexible and versatile meeting and function spaces to cater for a wide range of events, such as large conferences of up to 400 people, gala dinners, or training sessions, complete with a dedicated on-site meetings and events team.

Other hotel facilities include a gym for residents and parking spaces for up to 51 cars. All guest rooms are fitted with Chromecast technology so guests can access their Netflix account and other streaming services.

Dinesh Kunder, General Manager of the hotel, says: “The hotel’s renovation brings an elevated offering for the local community as well as for the eight million plus visitors travelling to York for business and leisure every year.

“We are proud to offer a relaxing and calm environment for guests to unwind and enjoy our Scandinavian-inspired design combined with our warm and welcoming Yorkshire hospitality.”