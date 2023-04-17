James Hooton, who has played Sam Dingle in ITV1’s Emmerdale since 1995, will run his own mobile bar, Ta’Hoots, at Heritage Open Day, held at Saltaire’s Roberts Park on Saturday, April 22, from 10am to 9pm.

The event will include the park’s promenade area taken over by stalls selling craft goods and vintage clothing among others.

Mr Hooton, who lives in the Bradford district, says he is looking forward to meeting people after a tipple from his bar, which he calls one of his passions, at the event.

He said: "I'm thrilled to be involved in World Heritage Day taking place in Roberts Park, Saltaire on April 22.

“It's a great opportunity to celebrate the history and culture of our community.

"As a proud resident of Baildon, I'm excited to support local community events like this. It's a chance to connect with my neighbours and showcase the best of our area.

“There is a bit of something for everyone at the event and it’s targeted at local families so my family and friends are looking forward to attending.

"Running a mobile bar is one of my passions, and through Ta’Hoots, I'm looking forward to bringing a lively bar atmosphere to the World Heritage Day event. Come by and say hello.”

Mr Hooton added he hopes to help make the event a day to remember in the World Heritage Site.

James Hooton, second from left, behind the bar at T'Hoots at a previous festival (Image: Ian Andrews-Swailes)

He met heritage day organisers at Roberts Park last weekend in the build-up to the event.

He said: "Putting something back into the local community is important to me, and I'm also proud to play for Bradford-based Supporting Charities FC whenever I can, even though I’m 49.

"World Heritage Day is a chance to give back to the community and more importantly to bring the community together.

"Meeting the chief organiser, Ian Andrews-Swailes, was a pleasure, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be involved in this event. Let's make it a day to remember."

The event will also include a lantern parade, provided by Cecil Green Arts, held throughout Roberts Park between 8pm and 9pm. The parade will be accompanied by music and followed by a fire finale, held from 9pm to 9.30pm.

Live music will be held at the park’s bandstand from 10am to 9pm, which has been organised by Bren Travis, a professional music tutor in Shipley.