Damian Charles Taylor, 45, also kicked the victim’s front door repeatedly and smashed a window with a stone during the incident, which had begun with local residents watching the two men exchanging shouted insults in public outside their local shop, said Brooke Morrison, prosecuting.

“The complainant and the defendants have been neighbours for 10 years and there have been problems throughout that time,” said Ms Morrison.

Defence barrister Edward Steele said Taylor had twice suffered brain injuries in serious assaults in 2013 and 2016 which had affected his thinking abilities.

Taylor had suffered a “degree of goading in a long term neighbours' dispute,” said the defence barrister.

While remanded in custody following the sword incident in October 2022, he had been the victim of a “number of assaults” and had been given a cell on a vulnerable person’s wing in prison.

Taylor, of Crichton Avenue, Clifton, pleaded guilty to carrying an ornamental sword in public and criminal damage.

Judge Stephen Ashurst told him he had been punished “perhaps to a considerable extent” already.

“If you had not been remanded in custody the situation would have been different,” the judge said.

He gave Taylor an 18-month community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities at York Crown Court.

He also made a two-year restraining order banning Taylor from having any direct contact with the victim.

Taylor was released from the court cells having being brought to the court from prison.

Ms Morrison said on October 13 the victim went to his local shop, above which is Taylor’s flat.

The two men argued loudly with Taylor shouting out of his window at the other man.

The victim challenged Taylor to come out. He later told police in similar situations, Taylor had not come out.

This time, although he didn’t immediately respond, Taylor did come out shortly afterwards and went to the victim’s house with the sword.

He started by kicking the front door repeatedly, then smashed a window by throwing a stone through it and gestured at the house before leaving.

Mr Steele said on October 13 Taylor was dismantling the sword so that he could use its handle as a gear stick for his car. He had it in his hand when he left his flat after being provoked, said the defence barrister.

“He needs help in terms of his thinking skills and dealing with neighbourhood disputes …. in a more law abiding way,” said Mr Steele.

The judge read a probation officer’s report and a report from a psychologist about the effect on Taylor of his brain injuries.