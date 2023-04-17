Whilst most people will be using the petrol stations to fill up their cars, others might be using it to fill up jerry cans.

However, anyone looking to do that can only fill up a maximum of two containers, and they must not exceed 30 litres between them.

A Tesco spokesman said: “Under the Petroleum Consolidation Regulations, we are required to have a policy in place to ensure the safe use of portable fuel containers at our petrol stations.

Tesco have a rule on the amount of fuel you can take for jerry cans (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

“Our policy is that only two portable containers (with a maximum combined capacity of 30 litres) may be filled on each visit by a customer.”

It comes as a Wiltshire man complained to the retail giant after being threatened with being reported to police for filling up three jerry cans full of petrol last year.

Tesco making major changes to impacting Clubcard earners at forecourts

Another thing to keep in mind at Tesco forecourts is that the supermarket is making a few changes to how Clubcard points are earnt there.

As reported by MoneySavingExpert.com instead of collecting one Clubcard point for every £2 you spend on fuel, you'll get one point for every two litres of fuel you buy.

This new specification will come in from Wednesday, June 14 and it means you'll have to spend more on fuel to earn the same number of Clubcard points.

On the other hand, if fuel prices fall to below £1 a litre, you'll earn more Clubcard points from June 14 than under the current scheme's format.

MSE adds: "This change applies to all Tesco Petrol filling stations. It won't apply to Esso stations with a Tesco Express, meaning you'll still be able to collect 1 point for every £3 spend.

"Tesco Bank customers who use their credit card as a Clubcard to collect points and to pay for fuel will also be impacted."