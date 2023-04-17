Earlier today (April 17), North Yorkshire Police officers asked the public to avoid Aldborough Way in the Leeman Road area of York while officers dealt with an "ongoing incident".

Sharing the news on Twitter this afternoon, a spokesperson for the force said: "Our officers are currently at the scene with fire service colleagues following a report of concern for the safety of a man at a nearby property."

Police and firefighters at the police incident in Aldborough Way (Image: John McGall)

John McGall who runs the I am Reusable food bank in Aldborough Way said: "Homes in Aldborough Way have been evacuated from about number 3 downwards and the riverside footpath has been closed.

"There are reports that a man is in a house and is threatening to blow it up after turning the gas on.

"Riot police turned up to break the door down."

John said that the road has now reopened, but police offices remain at the scene.

"People aren't being allowed back into their homes yet," he added.

Nearby St Barnabas church was opened by volunteers so that members of the public who have been evacuated can seek shelter.

Aldborough Way in York. Image: Google Maps (Image: Google)

York-based rail firm, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said on Twitter that Network Rail "advised that the emergency services are dealing with an incident near the railway just north of York Station".

National Rail has confirmed that train lines are now running as normal.