North Yorkshire Police say it happened on Ostman Road in Acomb, at about 6pm on Sunday, April 2, and involved at least two women and two men.

A police spokesman said: "A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and was subsequently discharged.

"Another woman has since been arrested and is currently on police bail as enquiries continue.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email freya.smith@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1637 Smith.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230058584.