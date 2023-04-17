The incident happened at the Chessingham Park industrial estate in Dunnington in the city between 9.15pm and 11.30pm on Thursday April 13 - and involved a large quantity of protein products being removed from a warehouse.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about any suspicious people or vehicles seen in the area around the time of the incident, along with anyone trying to sell large quantities of protein products."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email jack.milner2@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 268 Milner.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230065876.