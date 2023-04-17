The consultancy says it’s tough when you’re starting out, brewing in your utility room, making jam in the garage or diversifying into fava bean snacks from a Wolds farm.

Therefore, the Supply Chain Network and North Yorkshire Growth Hub sought to create a set of videos to inspire and guide small businesses and provide the knowledge, understanding and practical tools to confidently grow their business and make it to the next level.

Ideas Group were invited to tender and were then commissioned, bringing their creative and project management expertise. It developed the toolkit name and visual identity, storyboards, scripts, partner liaison and then filmed and produced the five videos.

Featuring regional experts, it mixes down to earth guides and advice with real-life experiences from the people and businesses making it already.

Katheryn Gregory, project manager for The Supply Chain Network, coordinated the client team working with partners at the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership. The project was delivered through East Yorkshire Council.

She said: “We needed a partner who understood the needs of the businesses and could bring standout creative ideas and a collaborative, hands-on approach to deliver the project. Ideas Group provided all that and more.

“We are really pleased to now offer such an inspiring and practical resource for all those brilliant, innovative micro and small businesses out there.”

Ann Gurnell, marketing director at Ideas Group added: “We love supporting economic development teams in the region and beyond, and the inspiring businesses and people out there.

“Gin to potions, beer to jam and beans, we get their challenges and this toolkit will help them find solutions and focus to make it to the next level. It’s been a privilege to work with everyone to deliver the project to support transformational growth in the region.”

The videos can be found at https://resources.thesupplychainnetwork.co.uk/