A MEMBER of the Labour front bench has been in York encouraging people to register for a postal vote.
Labour Party Chairman and Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary Anneliese Dodds was in the city on Friday (April 14) campaigning alongside York Central MP Rachael Maskell and the Labour group leader on City of York Council, Cllr Claire Douglas ahead of the local elections next month.
Speaking on Twitter she said: "Many local residents were keen to sign up for a postal vote to make voting Labour easier.
"Thanks to everyone who opened their doors to us."
The deadline to apply for a postal vote for the local elections elections on Thursday, May 4 for City of York Council is 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.
Click here to register: york.gov.uk/VoteByPost
Lots of support for @RachaelMaskell, Cllr Claire Douglas and their @yorklabourparty team out on the #LabourDoorstep.— Anneliese Dodds (@AnnelieseDodds) April 14, 2023

pic.twitter.com/NKaxxhS3wb
