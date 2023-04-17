The showroom on Foss Islands Retail Park hosted guests in early April for its in-store live experience, including cooking demonstrations and food tasting with Chef/Product Expert, Richard Allen.

The Lord Mayor and the Lady Mayoress of York met the team and learnt some of the cooking techniques Richard uses.

Lord Mayor, Cllr David Carr, said: "It was a perfect opportunity to meet members of the team and to learn more about the flagship Kutchenhaus showroom in York, a fantastic space showcasing the latest kitchens and appliances.”

The cooking displays showed how people can gain their best use from AEG appliances. Champagne and canapes wwere offered and there was a raffle of AEG products.

Kirk Edmondson, showroom manager for Kutchenhaus York, said: “It’s great to do something different with our space and for more people to discover us."

A follow-up event is planned for Thursday July 6, again with live cooking, live cooking, talks, food and drinks.

Kutchenhaus York opened in 2008 and features over 30 full kitchen displays.