The Greens have spent the last four years as the junior partner in a coalition administration with the Liberal Democrats.

But with a 'hung' council - in which no-one party has enough seats to take overall control - a very real possibility after May 4, they have made clear what the price of doing another deal would be.

The Green group in York has signed up to the Equality Trust's five 'Fairness Pledges' - which include a commitment to the 'real Living Wage' and to narrowing the gap between the authority's highest- and lowest-paid members of staff.

And it says that it will expect any other political party in York to do the same as the price for its support in the event of there being a 'hung' council.

The Equality Trust's five 'Fairness Pledges' are to:

pay all directly-contracted staff the real Living Wage

ensure all council contractors are required to pay staff the real Living Wage and do not have Trade Union blacklists

publish a plan to reduce the pay ratio between the council's chief executive and the lowest-paid directly employed council worker

adopt the 'socio-economic duty' so that the council would have to examine the impact of their decision making on inequality

put concrete processes in place to encourage, listen and respond to people affected by inequality, especially young people.

Green group leader Cllr Andy D’Agorn said: “Greens have always believed that more equal societies work better for everyone, and the evidence clearly supports that.

"Inequality has been a growing trend in the UK for decades and we need action to reverse that. These five pledges are one way that the council can show leadership towards a better society."

Lib Dem leader Cllr Nigel Ayre said his party had always placed fairness 'at the core of our ideological and policy principles'.

He said: “Under the Liberal Democrats, City of York Council has worked towards addressing socio economic issues and promoting fairness both in the council as well as across the city.. working to address the gender pay gap and becoming the first city to sign up to the Good Business Charter.

“The council is also an accredited living wage employer and has fair working practices at the core of our procurements processes."

Labour group leader Cllr Claire Douglas said: "From our time spent speaking to residents across York we're confident Labour will be successful in this election, and we obviously hope there won't be a need to enter discussions with other political groups.

"But should we find ourselves in that position, Labour's commitment to equality is absolutely core to its existence."

The Equality Trust is a non-party political charity that was established by Kate Pickett and Richard Wilkinson, leading health economists at the University of York whose best-selling book 'The Spirit Level: Why Equality is Better for Everyone' was published in 2009.

There are 47 council seats on City of York Council. To win overall control, a party needs at least 24 seats.

At the moment, the Lib Dems are the biggest party, with 21 seats. Labour have 17, the Greens three, the Conservatives two and there are four independents. But that may well all change on May 4.