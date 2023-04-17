Mack & Law Builders Ltd have gained planning approval from City of York Council concerning 2A Low Ousegate.

A report by council planners agrees that the change of use for the 5-storey office building is a general permitted development, subject to approval by the planning authority.

The report said the site is located centrally, close to an extensive range of services, public transport and dedicated cycle routes.

It continued: “The application site is located in a busy city centre area characterised by ground floor retail and commercial uses with several licensed premises with late night opening hours in close proximity to the building.

“A noise report was commissioned which demonstrated significant amounts of noise in the vicinity over a range of times of day.

“Appropriate noise mitigation measures were suggested as part of an Action Plan, involving suitable glazing improvements, mechanical ventilation systems to negate the need for open windows for ventilation, and an appropriate level of noise insulation between the proposed residential floors and the ground floor commercial premises.”

The report concluded there were no objections to the scheme subject to compliance with conditions regarding noise attenuation and waste management.