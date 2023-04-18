On June 9, teams of four will be tasked with racing around York in the 'York City Chase' - visiting 25 different well-known locations, taking a team selfie, uploading it to a WhatsApp group and heading to the finishing line at the Minster.

Each team will receive branded t-shirts, a clipboard with all the locations, a map of York and four Yorkie bars courtesy of Nestlé - and the winner will receive the inaugural York City Chase Trophy.

A spokesperson for The Island Charity, the organisers of this new event, said: "We are inviting companies, families and groups of friends to test their knowledge of York and take part in the first ever 'York City Chase'.

"Poverty and deprivation are rising among York’s children and young people and The Island is working hard to support as many as we can through our group and one-to-one mentoring services. Our children are our greatest asset, so we need to invest in them.

"We already have a lot of interest and would love to fill all 25 places and raise more funds to support vulnerable young people in our city."

For further details, email: fundraising@theislandyork.org