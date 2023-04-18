The Royal College of Nursing has announced a round-the-clock 48-hour strike from 8pm on April 30 to 8pm on May 2.

Members of the RCN union voted to reject the Government’s pay offer of a five per cent increase in a vote that saw 54 per cent in favour of action and 46 per cent against, on a turnout of 61 per cent.

The RCN is “campaigning to rectify years of real-terms pay cuts” which it says have put staff and patient safety at risk.

The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - which runs York and Scarborough hospitals - has said it has a “robust plan” to manage the impact of the upcoming nurses’ strike, the announcement of which follows a strike by junior doctors that lasted from April 11 to April 15.

The RCN has said that for the first time, the strike will also involve nursing staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services that were previously exempt.

The latest pay offer was made on Thursday, March 16 following six days of strike action and four weeks of intensive pay talks with the UK government.

A picket line at Scarborough Hospital

Negotiations were held between the RCN and health ministers, including other unions, in late February and early March following six days of strike action since mid-December.

A spokesperson for the York and Scarborough trust said: “The trust has robust plans in place to manage the impact of any industrial action which ensures we can continue to deliver safe care for our patients.

“To do this, our staff and union representatives have worked together to put in place extensive procedures and processes which focus on maintaining essential services, although these may be staffed differently and there may be delays or other changes for patients.”

The spokesperson added: “If we need to cancel a procedure or outpatient appointment, patients will be contacted directly about this in advance.

“If patients have not heard from us, they should come to their procedure or appointment as planned.”

However, NHS workers who belong to the Unison union voted to accept the Government’s pay offer with 74 per cent of those balloted in favour, while 26 per cent were against it.

Steve Barclay, the health secretary, said he was “pleased” by the decision of Unison members to accept the pay offer and said it was “hugely disappointing” that RCN members voted to reject it.

The RCN has said that it will conduct a new England-wide statutory ballot to extend the scope and duration of the current mandate for industrial action which is currently set to expire in May.

General secretary of the RCN, Pat Cullen said: “Until there is a significantly improved offer, we are forced back to the picket line.

“Meetings alone are not sufficient to prevent strike action and I will require an improved offer as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for the York and Scarborough NHS Trust added: “During industrial action, it is more important than ever that patients consider using appropriate, alternative, services.

“If they are unsure of which service they need they can contact NHS 111 by phone or online at 111.nhs.uk to make sure they get the right care in the right place.

“This will help ensure that emergency care and attention is available for those that need it most.”