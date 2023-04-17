A CAFE in York city centre was forced to close its doors due to an issue with the gas supply.
Vitoria, an Italian and tapas restaurant on Coppergate, restaurant has a sign in the window today (April 17) saying they have a fault with their gas and have had to close.
Towards the end of last week customers reported that the restaurant had closed due to a ‘technical issue.’
Read next:
- This North Yorkshire village pub has closed its doors
- Much-loved York restaurant moving to bigger premises
- Cafe and gym closes in York
Vitoria opened in 2021 and replaced the popular Russells carvery restaurant, well-known to York residents and tourists, which shut its doors in 2019, after being a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike for 32 years.
The property, at 24 to 26 Coppergate, is owned by City of York Council.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here