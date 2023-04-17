Vitoria, an Italian and tapas restaurant on Coppergate, restaurant has a sign in the window today (April 17) saying they have a fault with their gas and have had to close.

Towards the end of last week customers reported that the restaurant had closed due to a ‘technical issue.’

Vitoria opened in 2021 and replaced the popular Russells carvery restaurant, well-known to York residents and tourists, which shut its doors in 2019, after being a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike for 32 years.

The property, at 24 to 26 Coppergate, is owned by City of York Council.