POLICE are searching for a wanted man who is believed to be in North Yorkshire.
Nicholas Robert Vernon, 27, is wanted on recall to prison and on suspicion of other offences.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Despite extensive police enquiries, Vernon remains wanted. He has links to North Yorkshire and Cleveland and is now believed to be in the Darlington or Richmond areas."
Anyone who has seen Vernon or knows where he is now is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 - or call 999 with an immediate sighting.
Police officers said they would urge members of the public to not approach him as he "may be dangerous".
If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111
Quote reference number 12230060944 when passing on information.
