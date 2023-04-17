North Yorkshire Police officers have issued a CCTV image of a man riding a Motability scooter they would like to speak to following a collision near to the Community Centre in Scott Road in Selby on Friday March 10.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The incident, which happened at around 12.37pm, involved an elderly male in a blue jacket and hat riding a three-wheel Motability scooter which is dark in colour. The CCTV footage shows the scooter colliding with a parked vehicle, causing damage to the passenger side wing mirror.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they could have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1668 Henderson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230047610 when passing on information.