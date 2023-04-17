Consultation has begun regarding the logistics warehouse ‘CF2’ Operation in York, which employs around 70 and 39 roles are said to be 'at risk'.

Nestle is reorganising both its York site, as well as East Midlands Gateway, with York moving to a full pallet operation, meaning fewer staff will be needed.

GMB organiser Katharine Mitchell told the Press: “This announcement is very worrying uncertain time for those members who's jobs are at risk. The GMB team at York are working hard to reduce the number of job losses.

“Regular meetings are planned with Nestle about these proposals. GMB Union has strong track record of getting good outcomes for workers at Nestle and we will ensure our members voices are heard."

A Nestlé spokesperson added: “We are proposing some changes to how we manage our logistics in the UK & Ireland to reduce complexity, increase capacity and improve our service to customers.

“The changes we are proposing would create a more efficient distribution network and would involve a reduction in the number of roles required at our York site."

“As always, we are speaking to our employees about this proposal first and nothing will be confirmed until consultation has been completed.”