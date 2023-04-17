A VILLAGE pub in North Yorkshire has closed its doors.
The Three Hares Inn in Main Street in Bilbrough between York and Tadcaster is just outside the city in North Yorkshire and close to the A64.
The leasehold for the pub and restaurant went on the market last year for £25,000 and the business comes with a large beer garden as well as a three-bed owner's flat.
It has a 60 cover restaurant, as well as parking for 20 cars.
But now it is listed as permanently closed.
