Greene King of Bury St Edmunds has applied to make the changes to The Ainsty on Boroughbridge Road.

The proposed work includes installing festoon lighting and a covered pergola on the existing beer garden and decking.

If approved, the frontage of the building would be repainted and at the rear, there would a fenced enclosure for the installation of a walk-in freezer.

Access to an existing car park would also be opened, increasing parking from 22 to 26 spaces.

In addition, staffing would be expected to increase from 6 full-time and 8 part-timers (equivalent to 8FTEs) to 8 full-timers and 10 part-timers (equivalent to 13 FTEs).

Planning documents submitted to City of York Council say the pub is popular with locals and students.

The revamp is part of a rebrand from Greene King and its Hive pub brand, they explained, which aims to attract new customers to the venue.

The plans would keep the current pub use but aimed to “enhance existing customer facilities and staff operation in order to help facilitate the ongoing economic viability of this existing and well-established operation,” the application added.

City of York Council has yet to depermine the planning application.