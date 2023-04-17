Bringing 15 new jobs to the area, the renovated course at Aldwark Manor Estate, which will launch on June 1, includes an 18-hole golf course, golf shop, luxury golfing accommodation featuring 11 bedrooms - and a sports bar and restaurant named Bunkers.

Set within over 200 acres of countryside in the village of Aldwark, the new golf offering is among a number of new introductions to the estate. A further £22 million investment including a fine dining addition which is currently underway and to open early 2024, a state-of-the-art spa, leisure club, conference centre and 40 additional bedrooms extension starting early 2024 is set to be completed in the summer of 2025.

The new golf course will open at the site in June (Image: UGC)

Winding alongside the River Ure, the par 70 course will include a challenging 5,922 yards for golfers of all levels - and will ensure rounds are competitive thanks to its crafted water hazards, downhills and demanding forestry layout.

Chris Lawton, golf manager at Aldwark Manor Estate said: “Our new golf offering has been eagerly anticipated, so we couldn’t be more thrilled to be launching our new course which offers 18 challenging holes.

"In true Aldwark style, the new offering is no ordinary golf course - and we look forward to surprising golfers with some difficult yet incredibly enjoyable holes.

“After taking on the course we know that golfers will be searching for that 19th hole - and our brand-new sports bar and restaurant, Bunkers, which will be ready to welcome thirsty golfers and friends. Bunkers is already open to the public and offers multiple TV screens showing live sports events.”

To celebrate the upcoming launch, Aldwark Manor Estate is offering an exclusive 200-member subscription, which will provide golfers with unlimited golf for 12 months, along with free use of the England Golf and BRS apps for tee time bookings, competitions, general play scorecard entry and more.

The site is renowned for its 'luxurious' stays and experiences (Image: UGC)

Christophe Gitton, estate director at Aldwark Manor Estate, said: “Never a place to do things by halves, the team have worked tirelessly to create a new golf experience that well and truly demonstrates the Aldwark difference.

“While respecting Aldwark’s incredible past and beautiful present, we’re looking forward to creating an even greater future with further Estate additions. This will include a sensational fine-dining establishment, a state-of-the-art spa, leisure club, conference centre and 40 additional bedroom extension, water sport activities, additional lodges just to name a few, which will continue to bring that extra touch of luxury and experiences we offer with every Aldwark Manor Estate stay.”

For further details, or to book a stay, visit the Aldwark Manor website.