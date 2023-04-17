North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for information after a crash in Knaresborough left a parked van with significant damage.

It happened on Fisher Street in the town on Friday, March 31 at 12.15pm.

Police say a grey Suzuki SX4 car collided with a parked black VW Transporter van, causing about £5,000 worth of damage.

The Suzuki left the scene without leaving any details.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information about the Suzuki is asked to contact us.

"Officers are also urging any body shops that have recently been approached to repair a Suzuki SX4 with front-end damage to get in touch."

Please email Ben.Robinson-Brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk or dial 101 quoting reference 12230057691.