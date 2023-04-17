THOUSANDS of pounds worth of damage has been caused after a driver failed to stop at the scene of a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for information after a crash in Knaresborough left a parked van with significant damage.
It happened on Fisher Street in the town on Friday, March 31 at 12.15pm.
Police say a grey Suzuki SX4 car collided with a parked black VW Transporter van, causing about £5,000 worth of damage.
The Suzuki left the scene without leaving any details.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information about the Suzuki is asked to contact us.
"Officers are also urging any body shops that have recently been approached to repair a Suzuki SX4 with front-end damage to get in touch."
Please email Ben.Robinson-Brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk or dial 101 quoting reference 12230057691.
