Taking place on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21, kites of all descriptions, sizes and colours will take to the air for two days of aerial displays over Sewerby Fields during the annual Bridlington Kite Festival.

Year on year, internationally renowned experts return to the East Yorkshire coast to provide spectacular displays for thousands of spectators over the weekend. Alongside the kites, there will be food and drink stalls, fairground rides, face painting and children's entertainment, making it an "action-packed, fun-filled" festival for all the family.

Family and friends can enjoy the fun at Bridlington Kite Festival (Image: UGC)

Adam Toes, tourism events manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Bridlington Kite Festival has become an event we really look forward to hosting in East Yorkshire.

“The Northern Kite Group always put on a packed programme of kite flying activities from kites dancing to music to synchronised displays.

“It promises to be a weekend of fun for all the family, bringing happy smiles to faces and a lot of memories to share - and don’t forget it is a free event.”

During the event, there will be professional demonstrations and visitors can get involved, with kites available for loan during supervised sessions.

Organised by the Visit East Yorkshire Events Team, the festival is one of several major events across East Yorkshire each year that helps to boost the local economy. The event is held in partnership with The Northern Kite Group, which formed in 1978 - and has members across the country.

The festival will run from 10am until 5pm both days and is free to attend. Visitors can arrive in style on the land train which runs between Sewerby Hall and Gardens and East Riding Leisure Bridlington every half an hour.

For those who love a fun fact about kites, the event’s website has plenty of information to get you in the mood for the festival. For more information about the event, visit www.bridlingtonkitefestival.co.uk

The 2021 festival was held in September following postponements during the Covid-19 pandemic. During the event, internationally renowned kite-flyers flew over 100 kites from around the world for the 8,000 people spectating, including a handmade 100m long dragon from Bali, only on its second flight, and Oscar, the world’s largest teddy bear.

An inflatable teddy bear flies during the 2021 event (Image: UGC)

Speaking in 2021, councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire council, said: “Thankfully we had fantastic weather for our kite-enthusiasts and overall it was a fantastic occasion enjoyed by lots of families."

To find out more about East Yorkshire as a destination, visit www.visiteastyorkshire.co.uk