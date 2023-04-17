The Village Gallery in Colliergate has closed after five years in the street.

Following its last exhibition, the 'The Curtain Descends,' owners Simon and Helen Main, say in a notice to customers that they have closed 'due to retirement, relocation and end of lease'.

Read next:

During its time in Colliergate, the gallery has staged 40 exhibitions showcasing more than 100 Yorkshire artists over the years.

Simon Main outside the Village Gallery

The shop sold a selection of antique, less-old and new art, craft, ceramics, glass, jewellery, sculpture and silver.

They were also Lalique specialists, offering a bespoke jewellery service, and additionally have rolling exhibitions of work by mainly local artists.

Before setting up the store in York, the couple ran a similar business which was just based online.

They say they are not disappearing altogether, still operating via their website village-on-the-web.com and also having several cabinets at the Antique Centre in Stonegate.