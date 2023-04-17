A GALLERY in York has closed its doors for the last time.
The Village Gallery in Colliergate has closed after five years in the street.
Following its last exhibition, the 'The Curtain Descends,' owners Simon and Helen Main, say in a notice to customers that they have closed 'due to retirement, relocation and end of lease'.
During its time in Colliergate, the gallery has staged 40 exhibitions showcasing more than 100 Yorkshire artists over the years.
The shop sold a selection of antique, less-old and new art, craft, ceramics, glass, jewellery, sculpture and silver.
They were also Lalique specialists, offering a bespoke jewellery service, and additionally have rolling exhibitions of work by mainly local artists.
Before setting up the store in York, the couple ran a similar business which was just based online.
They say they are not disappearing altogether, still operating via their website village-on-the-web.com and also having several cabinets at the Antique Centre in Stonegate.
