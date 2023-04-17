The procession is expected to be the largest ceremonial military operation in 70 years with more than 6,000 people from the UK's Armed Forces taking part.

This will also include 400 sailors, soldiers and aviators from around 35 Commonwealth countries.

Later on May 6, the military will conduct a six-minute flyover comprised of more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Airforce.

(PA) The coronation procession is expected to be the biggest ceremonial military operation in 70 years (Image: PA)

This will include aircraft from a number of locations and operations such as those used to support Ukraine, NATO aircraft and disaster relief planes.

Who will get front-row seats to the King's coronation procession?





It was also announced that veterans and NHS workers would be given 3,800 seats located in a newly built grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said these coronation invites have been offered "as a mark of the nation's profound gratitude".

Representatives from charities with links to the Royals will also be given seats with another 354 uniformed cadet forces to be offered the chance to attend the viewing at Admiralty Arch.

This will give them a prime spot to view the procession as well as the appearance of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

(PA) Prince Harry is not expected to be part of the coronation procession with Meghan Markle to stay home (Image: PA)

They will also be able to see the King and Queen Consort travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the State Coach used during the Diamond Jubilee as it is drawn by six Windsor Grey Horses accompanied by The Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

The Royal couple will then travel back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

Invites have also gone out to the Royal British Legion and other individuals or organisations that have contributed to the Veterans Strategy.

Prince Harry not expected to take part in the coronation procession

An insider claims that Prince Harry will be seated next to 'non-working' Royals as well as those he has no 'bad blood' with.

He is also not expected to take part in the procession to and from Buckingham Palace and will be kept away from the Palace balcony.

The insider also speculated that Harry would be aware of the significance of the event, saying this will be "pretty much the most important day" in the King's life.

When is the King's Coronation as more details are revealed?





The King's Coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6 with a bank holiday to be granted to the public on May 8.